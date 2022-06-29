DOJ says the U.S. and allies have frozen $30 billion of Russian elites' assets, $300 billion of Moscow bank funds

The 106m-long and 18m-high super luxury motor yacht Amadea, one of the largest yacht in the world is seen after anchored at pier in Pasatarlasi for bunkering with 9 fuel trucks, on February 18, 2020 in Bodrum district of Mugla province in Turkey.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the U.S. and its allies have frozen more than $30 billion of Russian oligarch assets and immobilized about $300 billion of Moscow's central bank funds.

The Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force released new details of the progress of a multilateral effort to seize high value properties owned by Russian business titans.

Global leaders believe their attempts to seize oligarchs' luxury goods, including yachts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, will fuel continued political pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine.

While the Justice Department deemed the task force's first 100 days a success, it said the work "is not yet complete."

The REPO Task Force will over the next few months "continue to track Russian sanctioned assets and prevent sanctioned Russians from undermining the measures that REPO members have jointly imposed," the DOJ said in a press release.

"We are seeking to maximize the impact of sanctions on designated persons and entities while guarding against spillover that affects global commodities markets and food supplies, which Russia has disrupted by choosing and continuing to wage war," the department added.