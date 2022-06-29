'Russian terror' killing innocent civilians, Ukraine says; NATO reaches historic deal to expand further

The NATO summit continues in Spain on Wednesday, with a historic deal already under its belt after the alliance reached a deal with Turkey to accept membership bids from Sweden and Finland.

The two nations moved to join NATO after Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised fears about Russian aggression elsewhere. The summit is arguably the most important meeting of the alliance in recent months, and years.

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced earlier in the week that the Western military organization would increase the number of troops within its rapid response force — which comprises land, air, sea and special forces units that are capable of being deployed quickly — to 300,000 from about 40,000 personnel.

In Ukraine, the search and rescue operation following the Russian strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine continued Tuesday. Twenty people are now confirmed to have died in the strike and at least 59 were injured in the attack.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said yesterday that there are no survivors under the rubble of the mall because of the fire that broke out after the missile hit the building.