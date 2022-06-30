LIVE UPDATES
'Everything was going fine between us' Putin says of NATO expansion; war grinds on in Ukraine with one city under 'constant shelling'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to NATO's forthcoming expansion, saying he has no problem with Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance, but that if infrastructure is deployed to those countries, Russia will respond in kind.
Putin's comments come after the Western military organization officially invited Sweden and Finland to join it in a historic move on Wednesday. That was made possible after a deal was forged with Turkey to accept the membership bids after initial objections from Ankara.
The alliance also reiterated its condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outlined plans to beef up its defenses in Europe and said China posed a "challenge" to its interests.
NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced earlier in the week that the Western military organization would increase the number of troops within its rapid response force — which comprises land, air, sea and special forces units that are capable of being deployed quickly — to 300,000 from about 40,000 personnel.
Meanwhile, the battle for the Donbas rages in Ukraine, with the city of Lysychansk, a twin city to the captured city of Severodonetsk, under constant shelling as Russian forces try to grind down Kyiv's forces.
City of Lysychansk under 'constant shelling' as battle rages to control wider region
While global attention has been on the NATO summit taking place this week in Spain, in Ukraine, the battle for control of the Donbas in the east continues to rage.
On Wednesday, Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region where the fighting is most severe, said that the city of Lysychansk is under "constant shelling."
"Orcs are constantly trying to storm Lysychansk, fighting continues on the outskirts, the city itself is under constant fire," Haidai said in a post on Facebook last night. Ukrainian officials regularly describe Russian fighters as "orcs" after the brutish characters in J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings."
Lysychansk is the twin city across the Siverskyi Donets river from Severodonetsk, which was seized by Russian forces last weekend after a tactical retreat by Ukrainian fighters. Haidai said around 15,000 civilians remain in Lysychansk although a "quiet," inconspicuous evacuation is taking place.
In its latest military update on the Russian invasion on Thursday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday that Russian troops are carrying out attacks and "battles are ongoing" in the area of the Lysychansk oil refinery.
"In Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, is trying to block the town of Lysychansk and take control of a section of Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway," Ukraine said, adding that Russian forces were firing at civilian infrastructure in nearby settlements.
Russian forces are heavily focused on gaining territory in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that are part of the wider Donbas in east Ukraine. It is Russia's expressed aim to control the territory, where two pro-Russian separatist "republics" are located.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Wednesday that the so-called "liberation" of the Donbas was his main goal, as well as "the protection of these people [in the pro-Russian areas], and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself."
'Everything was going fine between us': Putin expresses dismay at NATO expansion
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will "respond in kind" if NATO infrastructure and troops are deployed in Sweden and Finland when they join the alliance.
"There's nothing that might concern us in terms of Finland and Sweden becoming NATO members. If they want to then please, go ahead," he said on Wednesday.
"But they should clearly understand they didn't face any threats before this. Now, if NATO infrastructure and troops are deployed we will be compelled to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories where the threats towards us are created," he added.
"It's obvious — don't they understand that? Everything was going fine between us but now there will be tensions. This is obvious and inevitable."
Putin's comments came as NATO leaders and their allies met in Madrid on Wednesday. At the summit, the alliance pledged to strengthen their support for Ukraine and called Russia a "direct threat" to its security. It also formally welcomed Sweden and Finland — historically non-aligned countries — to join the alliance.
The leaders of both Nordic countries said Russia's invasion of Ukraine changed the dial for them when it came to deciding to apply to join NATO. Russia is aggrieved by the expansion as its land border with NATO territories will now roughly double. It has a 830-mile border with prospective member Finland and borders five other NATO members: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Norway.
— Holly Ellyatt
UK announces 1 billion pounds in military support to Ukraine
The U.K. will be providing an additional 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in military support to Ukraine, Reuters said citing the British government.
The new funding will boost Ukraine's defense capability, including air defense systems, new electronic warfare equipment, and equipment for Ukrainian soldiers, the news agency said.
"UK weapons, equipment and training are transforming Ukraine's defences against this onslaught. And we will continue to stand squarely behind the Ukrainian people to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement, according to Reuters.
This comes after Britain pledged a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine in May.
The UK also announced this month a new training program for Ukrainian forces with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days.
— Chelsea Ong
Russia has not shown meaningful attempt at diplomacy, Blinken says at NATO
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. has not seen meaningful Russian diplomacy in ending the war in Ukraine.
"We have not seen any interest on the part of Vladimir Putin in engaging in any kind of meaningful diplomatic initiative," Blinken said during the NATO Madrid Summit. "But in any event, as we've said from the start, it's really important that the Ukrainians define the terms of any potential negotiation," he added.
America's top diplomat said that the U.S. will continue to send security assistance to Ukraine in order to mitigate and repel Russian aggression.
"When a negotiating table eventually does emerge, which at some point it will, they [Ukraine] have the strongest possible hand to play at the negotiating table," he said.
— Amanda Macias
'If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, NATO will inevitably be drawn into the war,' Ukrainian official warns
Ukrainian official Andriy Yermak said that Russia will most likely push its war beyond Ukraine's borders into NATO-member territory, according to an NBC News translation.
"History has taught us that the aggressor's appetites grow with each concession," Yermak, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on the Telegram messaging app.
"That is why the security of not only Europe but all of humanity is under threat. And we believe that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, NATO will inevitably be drawn into the war," he said, calling for more weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian forces.
"Russia is increasingly convinced that it cannot defeat Ukraine on the battlefield. That is why they increasingly resort to bloody terror and the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," he added.
— Amanda Macias
Biden thanks Erdogan for allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO
U.S. President Joe Biden thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for agreeing to allow Sweden and Finland into the NATO military alliance.
"I want to particularly thank you for what you did putting together with the situation with regard to Finland and Sweden and all the incredible work you're doing to try to get grain out of Ukraine, I was telling you, you're doing a great job. I want to thank you," Biden said alongside his Turkish counterpart.
Erdogan thanked Biden for renewed U.S. commitment to strengthening NATO and said the alliance will have to work together to resolve the mounting food crisis, Russian naval blockade of Ukraine's ports and issues related to oil and natural gas.
— Amanda Macias
Ukraine releases dramatic footage of shopping mall strike
Ukraine's government has released footage showing the missile that hit the Amstor shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, a strike that killed at least 20 people and injured 59 others.
The video, which shows CCTV footage from a machinery plant near the mall on Monday, was shown in Ukraine's President Zelenskyy nightly address on Tuesday, and posted on Facebook.
CNBC has not been able to independently verify that the missile is a Kh-22 as stated in the tweet, and has been stated by several Ukrainian officials.
Kh-22 missiles are large, long-range anti-ship missiles that were developed by the Soviet Union and first used in the early 1960s, intended for use against U.S. Navy aircraft carriers in the Cold War.
The strike on the shopping mall was condemned as a war crime by Western leaders. For its part, Russia said it was targeting a depot of weapons donated by the U.S. and Europe that it said was located near the mall, a claim dismissed by Ukraine.
– Holly Ellyatt