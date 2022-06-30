'Everything was going fine between us' Putin says of NATO expansion; war grinds on in Ukraine with one city under 'constant shelling'

Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Luhansk region on June 23, 2022. On Wednesday, Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region where the fighting is most severe, said that the city of Lysychansk is under "constant shelling."

While global attention has been on the NATO summit taking place this week in Spain, in Ukraine, the battle for control of the Donbas in the east continues to rage.

On Wednesday, Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region where the fighting is most severe, said that the city of Lysychansk is under "constant shelling."

"Orcs are constantly trying to storm Lysychansk, fighting continues on the outskirts, the city itself is under constant fire," Haidai said in a post on Facebook last night. Ukrainian officials regularly describe Russian fighters as "orcs" after the brutish characters in J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings."

Lysychansk is the twin city across the Siverskyi Donets river from Severodonetsk, which was seized by Russian forces last weekend after a tactical retreat by Ukrainian fighters. Haidai said around 15,000 civilians remain in Lysychansk although a "quiet," inconspicuous evacuation is taking place.

In its latest military update on the Russian invasion on Thursday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday that Russian troops are carrying out attacks and "battles are ongoing" in the area of the Lysychansk oil refinery.

"In Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, is trying to block the town of Lysychansk and take control of a section of Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway," Ukraine said, adding that Russian forces were firing at civilian infrastructure in nearby settlements.

Russian forces are heavily focused on gaining territory in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that are part of the wider Donbas in east Ukraine. It is Russia's expressed aim to control the territory, where two pro-Russian separatist "republics" are located.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Wednesday that the so-called "liberation" of the Donbas was his main goal, as well as "the protection of these people [in the pro-Russian areas], and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself."