NATO countries gather as Ukraine war overshadows Europe; Russian attack on shopping mall kills at least 15 people

As the Group of Seven meeting in Germany concludes on Tuesday, another big summit is beginning — the meeting of the NATO alliance in Spain.

The summit is arguably the most important meeting of the alliance in recent months, with member countries and non-NATO allies, such as Australia and South Korea, set to discuss the war in Ukraine and how to confront an increasingly aggressive Russia.

On Monday, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western military organization would increase the number of troops within its rapid response force — which comprises land, air, sea and special forces units that are capable of being deployed quickly — to 300,000 from the current level of around 40,000 personnel.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the leaders of the G-7 nations on Monday, pressing them for more heavy weaponry and help to end the war before winter sets in.

Ukraine's emergency services said the Russian missile strikes on a Ukrainian shopping mall yesterday killed at least 15 people and wounded 59 others.