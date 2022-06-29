Palantir CEO Alex Karp on the difference between fighting with Peter Thiel and progressives

As U.S. companies and executives balance publicly addressing hot-button political topics, Palantir CEO Alex Karp said many still struggle with figuring out when they must speak out and when they shouldn't.

"Companies have a problem that it's very hard for them to tether what they're producing to a higher mission, and therefore they cannot exactly adjudicate where they have to speak out and where maybe they don't have to speak out," Karp told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin at the Aspen Ideas Festival this week. "Then there's just general issues of, if you're going to use our product for things we don't support, we feel like we have to speak out."

The call for companies to take a stand on social issues has only increased in recent years, most recently around abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last week.

Karp, who noted he is pro-choice, said that Palantir has always" provided for people to leave states or go to places where their rights are protected, and we pay for people and their families to move if they need access to medical treatment or abortions."

Karp also addressed how differing views have played out in his own company with Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, one of the largest donors to Republican candidates in recent years. Thiel was also on the executive committee of the transition team for President Donald Trump, who Karp has both publicly and privately criticized.

"One of the problems in this country is that there are not enough people like Peter and me; we've been fighting about things for 30 years," Karp said. "You have to take the political dialogue, and then the business dialogue we tend to have similar assumptions but not always the same interpretation. … I really enjoy my discourse with Peter on areas where I think he's the best in the world, and we don't agree politically."