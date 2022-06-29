‘We are in a hybrid war’: German foreign minister says as Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that the country was in the midst of a "hybrid war" as Russia's conflict in Ukraine exacerbates Europe's energy crisis.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Madrid, Baerbock told CNBC's Hadley Gamble that Germany was putting in place contingency plans in case its gas supplies — traditionally sourced from Russia via Nord Stream 1 — are cut off by Moscow.

That could also see the country face difficult decisions as to which institutions may have to suffer power cuts, she said.

"We are faced now in Germany with the question now that if there's no gas coming through Nord Stream 1 ... we have to decide which institution may be cut off the grid," Baerbock said.

Europe has slipped into a worsening energy crisis as natural gas, oil and fossil fuel imports — for which the bloc has historically heavily relied on Russia — have become a political pawn in the standoff between the European Union and Moscow.

Germany is particularly dependent on Russian gas supplies via its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, importing 59.2 billion cubic meters in 2021. It had planned to double those supplies with a second gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, but Germany suspended those plans shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.