Watch Fed Chair Powell talk live about the economy, interest rates at ECB forum

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday to a European Central Bank forum on central banking.

The Fed and its global counterparts have been in a race to tamp down inflation running at its highest level in decades not only in the U.S. but also around the world. Fed officials have approved a series of interest rate hikes and are expected to continue tightening policy until inflation gets closer to their 2% goal.

Recession fears are growing along with concerns about inflation. Multiple indicators are showing that the U.S. economy is slowing after growth declined 1.5% in the first quarter. Powell and his counterparts have said they believe they can get inflation under control without sending the economy into recession.

