Atlassian billionaire co-CEO Scott Farquhar saved a man's life at a Las Vegas nightclub in April

Scott Farquhar, co-founder and co-CEO of the global software company, Atlassian, speaks at the National Maritime Museum in Sydney, April 10, 2018. Chris Hopins | The Australian Financial Review | Getty Images

As co-CEO of collaboration software maker Atlassian, Scott Farquhar has had a tough year along with many of his industry peers. The company's stock price has lost half its value in 2022 as inflationary concerns collided with rising interest rates to pummel the high-growth tech sector. But one of his most stressful moments of the year had nothing to do with software or the macro economy. In April, while in Las Vegas for a company conference, Farquhar was out with a friend for an evening of good food and entertainment. He'd just flown in from Sydney, Australia, where he helped start Atlassian 20 years ago. That night, he saved a man's life. CNBC learned of Farquhar's experience after publishing a separate story on Atlassian and speaking to a person with knowledge of the incident. Farquhar later confirmed the account and agreed to be interviewed about it. Farquhar was in Las Vegas for Team '22, which Atlassian describes on its website as "the ultimate teamwork experience and Atlassian's flagship conference." Employees, customers and partners would show up to hear how the company's software was being deployed and to hear from a range of speakers, including Farquhar and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The event was set to begin April 5. Three nights earlier, Farquhar was out with a friend, who'd moved to the U.S. from Australia. The two men had dinner together, and then found a table beside the dance floor at the Omnia nightclub at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip. The club was packed, but thinned out as the night progressed. In the early hours of the morning, Farquhar crossed the dance floor on the way to the bathroom. That's when he noticed a man lying still on his back. To Farquhar, the man looked dead. Having gone through several first-aid classes over the course of a decade as a scout in Australia, Farquhar had some training in what to do in such a scenario. He got down on the floor next to the man and touched his cheek to see if he was breathing. He wasn't. There were no visible chest movements either. Under the strobe lights and blaring music, Farquhar began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation until bouncers at the club approached and told him to stop. "Well, you do it then," Farquhar recalled responding. They told him to proceed. A representative for Tao Group Hospitality, the parent of Omnia, said the club doesn't comment on "incidents involving our guests."

Medical help arrives