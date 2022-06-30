Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court justice, replacing Stephen Breyer

Jackson, 51, replaces Justice Stephen Breyer , whose resignation from the Supreme Court becomes effective at noon after his nearly 28 years of service there.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is making history Thursday as the first-ever black woman sworn in as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson for the Supreme Court after Breyer announced in January that he would step down at the end of the court's 2021 term, which concluded Thursday morning.

In a brief ceremony at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Jackson took two oaths of office. In the constitutional oath, delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts, Jackson solemnly swore to defend the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic," and "bear true faith and allegiance to the same."

Breyer delivered the second, statutory oath, in which Jackson swore to "administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich."

Jackson, smiling throughout the ceremony, was joined by her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, and their two daughters, Talia and Leila.

The court will hold another formal inaugurating ceremony, called an investiture, in the fall, Roberts said. But Thursday's oaths allow Jackson to begin her work as the newest member of the nine-seat high court.

Jackson, who previously served as a judge on the federal appeals court for the District of Columbia Circuit, was confirmed by the Senate in April by a vote of 53-47. Three Republican senators joined Democrats to confirm her.

Jackson, like Breyer, is considered a liberal jurist. She joins two other liberal members of the court, Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.