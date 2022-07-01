European markets set to retreat as caution persists after worst quarter since 2020

LONDON — European markets are set to pull back on Friday after suffering their worst quarter since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, as inflation and interest rate hikes continue to weigh on sentiment.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 38 points lower at 7,131, Germany's DAX is set to fall by around 123 points to 12,661 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop by around 54 points to 5,869.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed the second quarter of the year on Thursday down 9% — the worst three-month period since the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 — and was down 16.6% year-to-date.

Global market sentiment remains gloomy as the war in Ukraine shows no sign of abating and inflationary pressures continue to mount, prompting central banks to embark on aggressive monetary policy tightening and exacerbating fears of a global economic slowdown.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower overnight with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses in the region, after the Bank of Japan's quarterly business sentiment survey posted a sharp decline in the April-June period.

However, China's manufacturing activity expanded at its sharpest rate for 13 months in June, boosted by resurgent output after the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures.