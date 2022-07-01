CNBC Pro

‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry thinks financial markets rout is only halfway through

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: Where to find safety amid market uncertainty
Joshua Natoli
CNBC ProPayPal, Amazon and Dollar General: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Joshua Natoli
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Find bargains among megacap tech stocks
Joshua Natoli
Read More