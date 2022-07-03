Student loan borrowers may regret not taking these 3 steps before payments restart

It's right there on the U.S. Department of Education's website: Student loan payments to restart after Aug. 31, 2022.

Skeptical?

It's understandable. The Education Department has repeatedly set an end date for the payment pause on federal student loans, which began in March 2020, and then revised it at the last minute to give borrowers more time. The break has now been extended six times, and most borrowers haven't made a payment toward their debt in well over two years.

What's more, the timing this round is especially sensitive, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Inflation is rising faster than it has in decades and, with the November midterms looming, Democrats likely don't want to be the ones to give millions of Americans another bill while their budgets are already squeezed. The typical student loan payment is around $400 a month.

"I think that repayment will not restart on Sept. 1 — two months before an election," Kantrowitz said. "Most likely, the student loan moratorium will be extended until sometime next year."

All that being said, no official announcement on an extension has been made. Most recently, the Education Department's Under Secretary, James Kvaal, said in an interview that payments were still expected to restart after August.