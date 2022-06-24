Stashing cash finally pays off as savings interest rates rise from rock bottom in wake of Fed hikes

There's a silver lining to higher interest rates: Stashing some cash finally pays.

Soaring inflation, which pushed the Federal Reserve into hiking its benchmark rate, is having an effect on the return savers stand to get on their money, at long last.

While the Fed has no direct influence on deposit rates, they tend to be correlated to changes in the target federal funds rate. As a result, the savings account rates at some of the largest retail banks have been barely above rock bottom since the Covid pandemic crisis began — currently a mere 0.08%, on average.

With interest rates now on the rise, "things are starting to accelerate," said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com.

Last month, the average online savings account rate notched its largest monthly gain since 2017, according to his analysis.

Online-only banks such as Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Ally Bank offer higher returns, thanks in part to lower overhead expenses than traditional banks.

At Marcus, the average online savings account rate is currently around 1%, more than 12 times the rate from a traditional, brick-and-mortar bank.

"If your dollars are not stretching as far, it's a great time to take a step back and look at your financial picture and be a little more strategic," said Liz Ewing, chief financial officer at Marcus.