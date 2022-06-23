With or without a federal gas tax holiday, here are 4 ways to save money at the pump

The recent run-up in gasoline prices is now being felt nearly across the board.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.94 after topping $5 per gallon for the first time ever earlier this month, according to AAA. Last year at this time, the price was $3.07 per gallon.

The increase has put a severe strain on most workers' ability to cover their expenses and save for the future, according to a recent report by DailyPay, which polled more than 2,000 adults in May.

Hourly workers are having an even harder time getting by, the report found. Roughly 81% said that higher gas prices have had a negative effect on their ability to pay for basic necessities.

As a result, 44% of households making less than $100,000 a year said they are saving less than last year or not at all.

To make ends meet, 22% of hourly workers said they had to tap a payday loan, one of the most expensive ways to borrow.