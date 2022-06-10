Here’s what people expect to spend more on as inflation continues to surge

Regular unleaded gasoline was $4.69 a gallon (cash) at a Houston Exxon Mobil station on June 9, 2022. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Americans are still grappling with the worst inflation in roughly 40 years, and many are changing their spending habits to keep up. In May, prices were 8.6% higher than they were a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the biggest drivers were increased costs associated with food, shelter and energy. Due to these price increases, 61% of Americans saying they're worried about their financial situation, according to a survey of more than 1,000 adults conducted by Toluna from March 23 to 29. Many Americans now expect they'll have to spend more on a range of purchases, from personal care and home improvements to experiences such as vacations.

"Just like any other time you have a change in situation, such as a change in your job or you're planning to buy a home, it's a great time to review your expenses for the past three to six months," said Roger Ma, a certified financial planner, founder of New York-based Lifelaidout and author of the book, "Work Your Money, Not Your Life: How to Balance Your Career and Personal Finances to Get What You Want." How to adjust Doing such an audit of your recent spending can help you ensure that you know where your money is going and recalibrate if it's being directed away from your financial goals. Because inflation is pushing up prices so rapidly, Ma suggests checking in with your spending and revising your budget frequently. "Plan it out a couple of months at a time," he said. In addition, because inflation is so broad-based, people may have to get creative in finding ways to trim their budgets. Ma noted that he's seen clients cancel some subscriptions, as well as change their grocery shopping lists — from buying more generic items instead of brands to swapping pricier steak for less expensive chicken, or even foregoing meat entirely.