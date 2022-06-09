Consumers changing eating, shopping habits as inflation pushes up prices

A man shops for meat at a Safeway grocery store in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as Americans brace for summer sticker shock as inflation continues to grow.

The highest inflation in roughly 40 years is prompting people to shift their shopping habits, especially at the grocery store.

About 90% of Americans are concerned about food prices, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alpha Foods. The online survey questioned more than 2,000 American adults about their inflation concerns and shopping habits in two waves, March 18 to 23 and again May 6 to 8.

In that time, the cost of groceries also overtook gas prices as American's top inflation concern.

"Initially concern was highest around gas prices, followed by groceries and other forms of discretionary spending," said Abbey Lunney, managing director at The Harris Poll. "But in the last couple of weeks groceries have become the No. 1 concern for Americans."

Both food and energy costs have spiked. The Consumer Price Index report for April showed that food costs — including food at home and away from home — were up 9.4% on the year. Still, energy costs, including energy commodities, all types of gasoline and fuel oil, were up 30.3% from a year ago.

Changing shopping habits

To spend less, many Americans are changing how they shop for groceries and what they buy.

More than half of those surveyed said that rising meat prices made them more curious about trying plant-based food and dairy options. Others are also shifting their shopping habits to take fewer trips or are forgoing their favorite brands.

"We're seeing Americans get creative," said Lunney.