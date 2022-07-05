LIVE UPDATES
Pro-Russian separatist forces descend on Donetsk; Ukrainian civilians told to flee as heavy shelling hits region
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
The mayor of Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk that has found itself on the front line as Russian forces advance, has urged civilians to evacuate as quickly as they can as Russian forces approach the city.
Russia has turned its attention to capturing more parts of the Donetsk region of the Donbas, having already seized the neighboring Luhansk province. Donetsk is now experiencing heavy shelling, the same strategy that Russian forces used in Luhansk. Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut are now Russia's key targets.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated troops for "liberating" Ukraine's eastern Luhansk province after several weeks of brutal fighting. A huge proportion of the area's infrastructure, including residential buildings, has been destroyed, and numerous civilians have been killed, though the full death toll is not yet known.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last night that his forces have "no alternative" but to continue fighting as losses and destruction mount in the country.
Pro-Russian forces are heading toward Donetsk, separatist leader says
Pro-Russian separatist forces from the self-styled Donetsk and Luhansk "People's Republics" (known as the DPR and LPR) are moving toward the Donetsk province, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
"We can already say that our corps, the first corps that took part and helped our brothers [in the liberation of the LPR], is already moving to the Donetsk direction as well as the second corps [from] Luhansk," Pushilin said.
Russia and its proxies in eastern Ukraine call the capture of the Luhansk region, which happened last weekend, a "liberation" although Russia is widely seen as using a rationale of "protecting" the breakaway separatist areas, which were founded in 2014 as Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, as an excuse for invading Ukraine.
— Holly Ellyatt
Russian parliament passes first vote on war economy measures
Russian lawmakers have given the first stamp of approval to two bills that would authorize the government to oblige businesses to supply the military with goods and their employees to work overtime to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported Tuesday.
Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told parliament the moves were driven by the need to support the military at a time when Russia's economy was under "colossal sanctions pressure" from the West, more than four months into what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
"The load on the defence industry has increased significantly. In order to guarantee the supply of weapons and ammunition, it is necessary to optimize the work of the military-industrial complex and enterprises that are part of cooperation chains," he said.
One of the bills — approved in a first reading by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament — said the state could impose "special economic measures" during military operations, requiring firms to supply goods and services to the military at the demand of the Russian government.
An explanatory note attached to the bill said the military needed new materials and weapons repairs to pursue its Ukraine campaign.
— Reuters
International community agrees principles to guide Ukraine's recovery
An international conference to support Ukraine after the devastating Russian invasion has outlined a series of principles to steer Kyiv's recovery and condemned Moscow's actions.
Representatives from more than 40 countries and international organizations like the European Investment Bank and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development signed up to the Lugano Declaration at the two-day conference in Switzerland.
Signatories including the U.S., Britain, France and Japan condemned Russia's military aggression "in the strongest terms" and urged Moscow to withdraw its troops without delay.
The signatories welcomed commitments to provide political, financial and technical support and launched the Lugano Principles to guide the reconstruction effort, which Kyiv says could cost up to $750 billion.
The principles include partnership between Ukraine and its international supporters and a focus on domestic reforms.
— Reuters
Russia levelled cities to seize Luhansk — and Donetsk will get the same treatment, UK says
The battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has been characterized by slow rates of advance and Russia's "massed employment of artillery, levelling towns and cities in the process," Britain's Ministry of Defense has said.
"The fighting in Donetsk Oblast will almost certainly continue in this manner," the ministry said in its latest intelligence update on Twitter.
Russian forces have already captured one significant province in the Donbas — Luhansk — after Ukrainian forces retreated from the last Ukrainian-held city of Lysychansk over the weekend. Russian troops have now turned their attention to neighboring Donetsk, which is already coming under heavy shelling, showing little change in Russian strategy.
If Russia captures Donetsk, it will effectively control the Donbas, a heavily industrialized area of Ukraine in which two pro-Russian separatist "republics" are located.
"Russia's relatively rapid capture of Lysychansk extends its control across virtually all of the territory of Luhansk Oblast, allowing it to claim substantive progress against the policy objective it presented as the immediate purpose of the war, namely 'liberating' the Donbas," the U.K. noted.
"Ukrainian forces have likely largely withdrawn in good order, in line with existing plans ... There is a realistic possibility that Ukrainian forces will now be able to fall back to a more readily defendable, straightened front line," the ministry said.
— Holly Ellyatt
'We have no alternative' but to fight, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his forces have no option but to fight to keep the country independent as he warned that the costs of rebuilding Ukraine would be "colossal."
Speaking during his nightly video address yesterday evening, Zelenskyy reflected on Russia's advance in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine now that they have seized Luhansk and have turned their attention to Donetsk. He said "the armed forces of Ukraine respond, push and destroy the offensive potential of the occupiers day after day."
"We have no alternative. It is about our independence, about our future, about the fate of the entire Ukrainian people," he said.
Towns and cities retaken by Ukrainian forces would require "colossal funds" for reconstruction, Zelenskyy said, reiterating comments he had made via videolink to international leaders in Switzerland who were gathered for the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
"Ukrainian forces have liberated more than a thousand settlements from the occupiers ... All of them suffered significant destruction. And this also implies the need for colossal funds for the restoration of infrastructure, for the return of medicine and social services, for the restoration of normal economic life," he said.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday that the country will need a massive $750 billion for its recovery and that Russia's invasion has so far resulted in more than $100 billion in damage to Ukrainian infrastructure.
— Holly Ellyatt
Sloviansk's mayor urges civilians to flee as Russians approach
The mayor of Sloviansk, a key target of Russian forces, who are looking to push southwest into the Donetsk region of the Donbas), has urged residents to evacuate the city.
"Sloviansk has already become a frontline, the nearest Russian positions are 7-10 km from the city," Vadym Liakh said.
Donetsk's police department posted images and videos on its Facebook page on Monday showing destruction from shelling in Sloviansk, with firefighters trying to put out fires in buildings and civilians rescuing belongings from severely damaged residential buildings.
"There are victims, including children. 94 civilian objects - homes and infrastructure - were destroyed and damaged," the Donetsk police said.
The police said Russian forces had shelled 11 settlements. "Russian forces hit the cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, the town of Gostre, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Severny, the villages of Malinivka, Lastochkine, Novopoltavka, and Tarasivka," the police added.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine needs $750 billion for its recovery plan, prime minister says
Ukraine will need a massive $750 billion for its recovery following Russia's invasion, the county's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while speaking to international leaders in Switzerland gathered for the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
Shmyhal also said that Russia's invasion has so far resulted in more than $100 billion in damage to Ukrainian infrastructure.
Country leaders, private sector and NGO representatives attended the conference to discuss a sort of "Marshall Plan" to rebuild Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy, who spoke to the conference attendees via video call, warned that there was "really colossal" work needed to reconstruct the areas that have already been taken back from Russian troops. In addition to that, "we will have to free over 2,000 villages and towns in the east and south of Ukraine," he said.
Sloviansk, in Donetsk, prepares for Russian onslaught
The eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk in Donetsk is readying for a major battle after Russian forces captured neighboring Luhansk province.
"Everyone knows that there will be a huge battle in Sloviansk," one Ukrainian soldier told the Associated Press. Soldiers defending the city told the AP that they are severely outgunned by the Russians.
The city, home to roughly 100,000 people before the war, was captured by pro-Russian fighters in 2014 and held for three months before being retaken by Ukrainian forces. For many in the city, the war has been going on since then. Roughly three-quarters of Sloviansk's population has fled since late February, and city officials are urging remaining civilians to evacuate.
— Natasha Turak
Russia will now shift focus to Donetsk, Luhansk governor says
Russia has captured Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region and will now turn its focus to neighboring Donetsk, Luhansk's regional governor Serhiy Haidai said.
The governor expects Russian forces to concentrate their attacks on Sloviansk, a city with a pre-war population of roughly 100,000 that was the first to be seized by Russian-backed forces in 2014. It was then retaken by Ukrainian troops.
Haidai also named the town of Bakhmut as a key target for Russia.
Luhansk and Donetsk, known collectively as the Donbas, has been the site of sporadic fighting between Ukrainian and pro-Russian troops for many years. Moscow has called capturing the Donbas an "unconditional priority."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that Ukraine will take back its land seized by Russia.
— Natasha Turak
Putin congratulates Russian troops for 'liberating' Luhansk region
President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian troops on "liberating" Ukraine's eastern Luhansk province after several weeks of brutal fighting. A huge proportion of the area's infrastructure, including residential buildings, has been destroyed.
Speaking on television with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said that the troops who fought in Luhansk should rest but that other troops should keep fighting, according to a Reuters translation.
Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the majority of the area, although President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to win back the lost territory. Russian forces are now expected to turn their focus to neighboring Donetsk, which together with Luhansk makes up the Donbas region, Moscow's top territorial priority.
— Natasha Turak