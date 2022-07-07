Russia says the West risks the 'wrath' of God if it punishes Moscow over the war; heavy weapons start to have an impact

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western artillery given to Ukraine is finally starting to have an impact on Russia's slowly advancing forces. Meanwhile, a top Russian official has warned the U.S. against punishing Russia's actions in Ukraine, saying it risks incurring the wrath of God if it does so.

Heavy shelling continued along the Donetsk front line on Wednesday, although Russian forces made limited gains, according to an intelligence update from Britain's Ministry of Defense, with Russia's forces likely to be re-forming after last week's heavy fighting.

Russia has turned its attention to capturing more parts of the Donetsk region of the Donbas, having already seized the neighboring Luhansk province. Donetsk is now experiencing heavy shelling, the same strategy that Russian forces used in Luhansk.

Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut are now Russia's key targets. Sloviansk, in particular, has found itself on the front line as Russian forces advance. The British defense ministry said yesterday that the battle for the city will be the "next key contest" for Ukraine.