UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak resigns, says the government should be run 'properly, competently and seriously'

Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak (C) listens as Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) addresses his Cabinet ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Downing Street on June 07, 2022 in London, England.

LONDON — British Chancellor Rishi Sunak resigned Tuesday, saying the government should be run "properly, competently and seriously."

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also handed in his resignation.

It comes after a string of scandals that have plagued British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership over the last few months.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.



