5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, June 27, 2022. Source: NYSE

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Stocks in a holding pattern

U.S. stock futures were essentially flat across the board Wednesday morning, following a late rally the day before. While the Dow finished down Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed slightly higher. The Nasdaq, fueled by tech stocks, did even better, rising 1.75% for the day. Energy names were the big losers Tuesday, as investors weighed the potential impact of an economic slowdown on fuel demand. Oil prices also fell, breaking below $100 a barrel for the first time since May.

2. Fed minutes and indicators

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reacts as he testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2022. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Investors have plenty of data and reports to sort through Wednesday as markets weigh a potential recession. At 2 p.m. ET, the Fed is scheduled to release the minutes from its June 14-15 meeting, giving some insight into the central bank's strategy to raise rates in its fight against 40-year-high inflation. PMI data is set to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m., both the ISM services index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, are scheduled to be released.

3. Uh oh, BoJo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses his cabinet ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, Britain June 7, 2022. Leon Neal | Reuters

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest political crisis yet. Several officials in his government, including the finance minister and health secretary, resigned in the past day, citing their lack of confidence in his leadership following multiple scandals. An increasing number of Johnson's fellow Conservatives are calling on him to step down, as well, although he has shown no indication he would. The turmoil has taken a toll on the pound, which hit its lowest point since March 2020, when Covid was declared a pandemic.

4. Yield curve inverts

Traders signal offers in the Ten-Year Treasury Note Options pit at the Chicago Board of Trade. Scott Olson | Getty Images

The bond market appears to have a warning for the U.S. economy. The yield on the 2-year Treasury jumped higher than the yield on 10-year notes, inverting what's known as the yield curve. When that happens, it's usually considered an indication that a recession will happen soon – or is already underway. Yields had also increased early Wednesday morning.

5. Mortgage demand slips

jacoblund / Getty