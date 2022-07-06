CNBC Pro

These stocks could be like 'summer rentals,' where investors move in and move out

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProCathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF could be headed for an explosive breakout, chart pattern suggests
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC Pro‘Dividend aristocrats': Strategists name high-yielding stocks to ride out a bear market
Weizhen Tan
watch now
VIDEO11:25
CNBC ProTesla, Nvidia, and Roblox are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 5
Joshua Natoli
Read More