Citadel’s flagship hedge fund climbs 4% during June's market rout, brings 2022 returns to nearly 18%

Billionaire investor Ken Griffin's hedge fund continued its outperformance in June, lifting its year-to-date gain to almost 18%, according to a person familiar with the returns. Citadel's multistrategy flagship fund Wellington rallied 4.1% last month, bringing its 2022 performance to 17.5%, the person said. All five core strategies in the fund — commodities, fixed income and macro, equities, quant and credit — were positive in June and year to date, the person said. The stellar performance came even as the wider market suffered a tumultuous meltdown this year. The S & P 500 just posted its worst first half since 1970. The equity benchmark tumbled into a bear market as recession fears intensified on the back of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to tame surging inflation. Citadel's assets under management exceeded $50 billion in May. Its fixed income-focused fund and tactical trading fund have also registered double-digit gains this year, the person said. Citadel is not the only high-profile hedge fund that's doing well this year. Bridgewater's flagship hedge fund has returned more than 30% through the first half of 2022, CNBC previously reported.