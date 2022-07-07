Goldman slashes GDP forecast for the second quarter to just barely above water

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. logo hangs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 19, 2010.

Amid heightened concerns that a recession is looming, Goldman Sachs economists expect the U.S. economy barely grew in the second quarter.

The Wall Street firm's forecasters on Thursday sliced their outlook for gross domestic product in the April-to-June period to an annualized gain of just 0.7%, down from the previous expectation of a 1.9% increase.

Combined with the decline of 1.6% in the first quarter that would bring the first half to within a whisker of a recession, which is generally defined as two straight quarterly declines in GDP.

Goldman's adjustment follows a report Thursday morning showing that the U.S. trade deficit declined in May to $85.5 billion, the lowest level of 2022, but deeper than the Dow Jones estimate for $84.7 billion. The number was influenced by a $2.8 billion decrease in the shortfall with China, as the nation grappled with lockdowns brought on by a Covid surge.

"The details of the May trade report were weaker than our previous assumptions, and we now expect real goods imports to remain elevated through June," Goldman said in a client note.

The GDP adjustment comes amid a darkening outlook for the economy and some expectations that a shallow recession may even have arrived already.