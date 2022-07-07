Shell to build Europe's 'largest' renewable hydrogen plant to help power Dutch refinery

On Wednesday, Shell said the Holland Hydrogen I facility would be "Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant" when operations start in 2025. Shell is one of several big firms looking to lay down a marker in the sector. Ina Fassbender | AFP | Getty Images

Plans to build a major hydrogen plant in the Netherlands will go ahead following a final investment decision by subsidiaries of oil and gas giant Shell. In an announcement Wednesday, Shell said the Holland Hydrogen I facility would be "Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant" when operations start in 2025. According to Shell, the 200 megawatt electrolyzer will be located in the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport, generating as much as 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen every day. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and can be deployed in a wide range of industries. It can be produced in a number of ways. One method includes using electrolysis, with an electric current splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen.

Loading chart...