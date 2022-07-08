Beijing city walks back plan to tighten Covid vaccine requirements — after just one day

Beijing city toned down a plan to require Covid vaccinations to enter some public venues, and maintained that a negative virus test was sufficient. Pictured here is a virus testing site in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

BEIJING — China's first large-scale attempt to require Covid vaccinations appears to have ended before it began.

On Wednesday, the capital city of Beijing announced that starting Monday, most people would need to be vaccinated before entering social gathering spots like gyms.

On Thursday, the city removed mention of the mandate, according to the state-run local newspaper, Beijing Daily.

The report cited a member of the city's virus prevention and control office, who emphasized current rules — a negative virus test from within the last 72 hours — for entering public venues. But the report did not mention the vaccination requirement, only saying the government representative encouraged people to get vaccinated voluntarily.

The Beijing city government did not have an official statement when contacted by CNBC on Friday morning. The capital city reported zero new Covid cases for Thursday, with or without symptoms.

The state-run newspaper said it contacted the government office after the vaccination mandate generated "attention and misgivings" among city residents, according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese text.