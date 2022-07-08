European stocks mixed, on course for positive week ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON — European markets were mixed on Friday as investors await a key jobs report out of the U.S. that will be closely watched by the Federal Reserve .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline in early trade, having fluctuated since the open. Oil and gas stocks added 1.2% while basic resources shed 0.8%.

At the top of the European blue chip index, French utility EDF gained 4.8% as the French government seeks a new CEO ahead of its nationalization of the debt-saddled company.

Tag Immobilien shares fell 9% to the bottom of the index after the German real estate company resolved a capital increase.

Stock markets in Europe are on course for a positive week after a 2% bounce on Thursday built on gains from the previous session.