CNBC Pro

Warren Buffett beefs up his Occidental bet again, pushing his stake to 18.7%

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProCitadel’s flagship hedge fund climbs 4% during June's market rout, brings 2022 returns to nearly 18%
Yun Li
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: Pros are adding these energy, agriculture and bank stocks to their portfolios
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProGo back into high risk growth stocks? CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin
Read More