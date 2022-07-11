Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed after positive U.S. jobs report

SINGAPORE — Futures in the Asia-Pacific region pointed to a mixed open following better-than-expected jobs data in the U.S.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,815 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,800. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,517.19.

In Australia, SPI futures were at 6,597, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,678.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls for June surprised to the upside on Friday, coming in at 372,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's well above the Dow Jones estimate of 250,000. The unemployment rate was unchanged from May at 3.6%.

That jobs report helped to reduce recession fears somewhat, economists said.