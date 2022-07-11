European markets set to slide at the open as investors prepare for more U.S. inflation data
LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Monday as investors prepare for more key inflation data out of the U.S. this week.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 65 points lower at 7,137, Germany's DAX down 124 points at 12,879, France's CAC 40 down 61 points at 5,969 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 170 points at 21,428, according to data from IG.
The lower open for European stocks comes after the region's markets closed higher last Friday as investors digested a stronger-than-expected jobs report out of the U.S., which showed that the economic downturn worrying investors has not yet arrived.
The jobs report, while good for the economy, could embolden the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive rate hikes in the coming months to fight persistently high inflation. It will be tested with a slew of U.S. earnings from major banks and the latest consumer inflation reading coming up this week.
The June consumer price index on Wednesday is expected to show headline inflation, including food and energy, rising above May's 8.6% level.
Elsewhere, investors in the U.K. will be watching developments surrounding the political uncertainty in the country after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that he would be resigning as Conservative Party leader. Johnson said he would stay on in the post while a successor was found and a number of high-profile Conservatives have announced their leadership bids over the weekend.
In Asia-Pacific markets overnight, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell more than 2% after news that China has imposed fines on heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba.
China imposed fines on several companies, including tech giants Alibaba and Tencent, for not complying with anti-monopoly rules on disclosure of transactions, according to Reuters.
There are no major earnings or data releases on Monday.
— CNBC's Patti Domm and Abigail Ng contributed to this market report.