U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have caused over $1.8 trillion in global economic losses, study says

An aerial view of Phillips 66 oil refinery is seen in Linden, New Jersey, United States on March 8, 2022.

The U.S. and China, the world's two greatest greenhouse gas emitters, have each caused global economic losses of more than $1.8 trillion from 1990 to 2014, according to a new Dartmouth College study that connects emissions from individual countries to the economic damage of climate change in others.

The report, published in the journal Climatic Change on Tuesday, found that a few top emitter countries are responsible for prompting major economic losses for poorer countries that are more vulnerable to global warming.

Researchers said that climate change has prompted economic losses for countries by damaging agricultural yields, reducing labor productivity and curbing industrial output.

Just five of the world's top emitters of greenhouse gases caused $6 trillion in global economic losses through warming from 1990 to 2014, according to the report. Russia, India and Brazil individually caused economic losses surpassing $500 billion each during the same period.

"This research provides an answer to the question of whether there is a scientific basis for climate liability claims — the answer is yes," Christopher Callahan, a PhD candidate at Dartmouth and a study author, said in a statement. "We have quantified each nation's culpability for historical temperature-driven income changes in every other country."

Climate-related lawsuits have historically targeted the actions of oil and gas companies rather than the liability of an individual country. However, more countries in the past few years have called on wealthier nations to pay for the "loss and damage" from climate-changing emissions. The U.S. has pushed back against the possibility that countries with high levels of emissions should compensate more vulnerable countries for such damage.