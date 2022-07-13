CNBC Pro

Bank of America says U.S. will fall into 'mild recession' this year, unemployment to hit 4.6% in 2023

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProA recession is a given, one investment advisor says — and reveals his top stocks to beat it
Zavier Ong
CNBC Pro‘Outright cheap': JPMorgan says there's a tactical buying opportunity in these global stocks
Weizhen Tan
watch now
VIDEO07:57
CNBC ProPepsi, Apple, and J.P. Morgan are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 12
Christina Falso
Read More