Apple Music subscribers are getting access to exclusive content from artists like Carrie Underwood

As Apple seeks to bolster its subscription service to compete with Spotify, the company is adding exclusive performances from artists, who will be able to use Apple's studios to cover classics and recreate their own hits.

On Friday, the company introduced Apple Music Sessions, featuring content from singers including Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes. Both recorded their performances at Apple Music's new studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way," Underwood said in Apple's press release.

While Spotify boasts exclusive podcasts, Apple Music has several streaming radio stations, surround sound that works with the company's headphones and deep integration with Apple products. The company is trying to lure users to its monthly subscription offering, which competes with Spotify, Amazon Music and other services.