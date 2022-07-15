High inflation leads federal minimum wage to reach lowest value since 1956, report finds

An activist holds a placard demanding a $15 an hour minimum wage and tips for restaurant workers during a rally to call for additional relief for restaurants in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 8, 2022.

Record high inflation has pushed the value of the federal minimum wage down to the lowest level in 66 years, according to a new analysis from the Economic Policy Institute.

That minimum federal hourly rate of $7.25 per hour is worth less than any time since February 1956, according to the Washington, D.C., think tank.

The federal minimum wage in 1956 was 75 cents, equivalent to $7.19 in June 2022 dollars.

The analysis is based on consumer price index data for June, in which the inflation rate came in hotter than expected. The index, which measures the change in prices over time for consumer goods and services, soared 9.1% from the year-earlier period.

The $7.25 federal minimum wage has not changed since July 2009 — the longest time without a new federal minimum wage increase since Congress established it in 1938, according to the institute.

As the cost of living goes up, raising the minimum wage is one way Congress can help workers. However, recent efforts stalled when they were deemed ineligible for inclusion in coronavirus relief legislation.

"The minimum wage is one of the key policy tools in the U.S. to raise people's earnings at the bottom of the wage distribution," said Ben Zipperer, economist at the Economic Policy Institute.