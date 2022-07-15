Ivana Trump died from accident, blunt impact injuries, medical examiner rules

Ivana Trump arrives at World Premiere of "Basic Instinct 2" held at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York, NY, on March 27, 2006.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died in an accident as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

The official ruling came a day after Ivana, 73, was found dead in her Manhattan residence after the New York Fire Department responded to a call from there.

Earlier Friday, the New York state Attorney General's Office said it had agreed at the request of lawyers for Donald Trump and two of his children to postpone depositions of them that had been scheduled for next week in light of Ivana's death.

A Medical Examiner spokeswoman said that the cause of Ivana's death was "blunt impact trauma," and the manner of her death was "accident."

"Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," the spokeswoman said.

A senior New York City official told NBC News on Thursday that Ivana Trump was found on the spiral staircase of her apartment when authorities first arrived.

Ivana, who was a former model, was born in what at the time was Czechoslovakia.

She married the brash real-estate mogul Trump in 1977, and went on to hold top positions in his companies, including the Trump Organization.

The couple had three children — Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka Trump, 40, and Eric Trump, 38.

The Trumps' divorce in 1990 was acrimonious, with both parties waging their battle in the Big Apple's tabloid newspapers, The New York Post and Daily News, as much as in the courtroom.

The split was at least partially sparked by Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples, who went on to become his second wife.

Trump married his third wife, Melania, in 2005.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.