These pandemic snacking and drinking habits are here to stay, candy and booze companies say

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly changed consumer behavior from where they shopped to what they bought. That was felt throughout the snacks and spirits industries and some of those habits have hung on, senior executives from Beam Suntory and Mars Wrigley said at CNBC's Evolve Global Summit.

Jessica Spence, brands president of Beam Suntory which produces a variety of spirits, from bourbon whiskeys like Jim Beam and Maker's Mark to cognac Courvoisier and tequila Sauza, said that "all of a sudden when you couldn't go out to your favorite restaurant or the holidays were out of balance, spending a little bit more on that bottle of whiskey or tequila became a bigger treat."

Spence said that resulted in a lot of consumers moving to higher-priced brands or "premiumization," a trend that has continued. She also noted the boom in e-commerce sales, especially in the U.S., where online shopping for alcohol has lagged in the past. Among online buyers of alcohol in the U.S., 54% said they made their first purchase during the pandemic, according to spirits industry market analysis firm IWSR.

Perhaps the biggest boom has come in the form of premixed and ready-to-drink cocktails and drinks.

"There were a lot of people experimenting and had the time to have fun with cocktails, and there were a lot of people who realized they were not the greatest bartender in the world," Spence said. "When you want that cocktail, maybe you don't want to do all the hard work."

Premixed cocktails were the fastest growing spirits category last year with 42% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.6 billion, compared to 30% growth for tequila and mezcal and 16% for Irish whiskey, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.