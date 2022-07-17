South Korea is not worried about 'dramatic' capital outflows for now, finance minister says

South Korea's finance minister has shrugged off short-term risks of capital outflows from the Asian economy as gaps in global rates widen.

Speaking to CNBC at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Choo Kyung-ho said capital outflows from a country don't take place as a result of a single economic driver — such as interest rate gaps — since investors are also swayed by other factors, like the strength of an economy.

Choo, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, acknowledged there are concerns the U.S. may be headed for more aggressive rate hikes, and the widening rate gap could trigger capital outflows from South Korea.

"The rate gap has happened before a couple of times, but we didn't experience any major capital outflows," he said Friday, according to CNBC's translation. "Based on that, I think capital outflow doesn't happen simply because of a rate differential."

Capital outflows occur when assets and money leave one country for another due to better investment returns, such as higher interest rates.

In June, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased benchmark interest rates by 75 basis points, its most aggressive rate hike since 1994.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to make another major rate hike at its coming July meeting with some traders betting last week on an increase as high as 100 basis points, after U.S. consumer inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1%.