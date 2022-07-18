These are 10 of the best-performing stocks since Jim Cramer's 'Mad Money' debuted on TV

Jim Cramer Scott Mlyn | CNBC

With "Mad Money" relocating to the New York Stock Exchange floor, Jim Cramer on Monday looked back at some of the best-performing stocks since his show debuted on CNBC more than 17 years ago. Here is a quick overview of the criteria used to compile the list: The stock is currently a member of the S&P 500.

It was a publicly traded firm when "Mad Money" first aired, in March 2005.

The list was ranked by a simple gain/loss calculation in percentage terms, not a total return (which includes dividends).

Gains were calculated based on the stock's closing price on March 14, 2005, to Friday's close. Now, here are 10 of the best-performing stocks since "Mad Money" has been on TV:

1. Netflix

Netflix takes the cake, with its shares up 13,853% since "Mad Money" debuted. Cramer noted the streaming-video pioneer maintained the top spot, even with its large year-to-date declines.

2. Apple

Up next is Apple, which has seen its its stock advance 10,321%, as of Friday, in the time "Mad Money" has been on TV. "In 2005 I was recommending it on the strength of the iPod, but then they come up with the iPhone and the rest is history," Cramer said.

3. Regeneron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, whose CEO, Leonard Schleifer, was one of the first guests to appear on "Mad Money," has gained more than 10,000% since the show's debut.

4. Monster Beverage

The energy drink maker is the fourth-best performer, checking in with a gain of 8,444% over the aforementioned time period.

5. Booking Holdings

The company formerly known as Priceline has "beaten out its competitors in the online travel space," Cramer said. Since "Mad Money" debuted on CNBC through Friday, the stock advanced 7,599%.

6. Nvidia

Chip designer Nvidia gained 7,211% between the March 14, 2005, close and Friday. Similarly to Netflix, Nvidia's giant upside move includes the stock's struggles since its November all-time high.

7. Amazon

The ecommerce and cloud computing giant is the seventh-best gainer, rising 6,463% over the specified time window. Cramer noted the stock's gains would've been even more impressive if not for its roughly 32% year-to-date decline.

8. Illumina

Shares of biotech firm Illumina advanced 4,918% between the close of March 14, 2005, and Friday.

9. Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems designs integrated circuits that are used for power management, and some of the semiconductor firm's biggest end markets include the automotive and computing and storage sectors. The stock is up 4,784%, as of Friday, since "Mad Money" debuted on CNBC.

10. Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies is a software maker that, essentially, enables cities and towns to go digital. The company's shares have gained 4,642% over the aforementioned window.

Cramer's bottom line