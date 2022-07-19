Airlines are struggling with lost and delayed bags: What to know and how to pack if you're traveling this summer

In this article DAL

Why airlines are struggling to manage baggage

Airlines have contended with a shortage of baggage handlers, pilots and other staff as travel demand has ramped up, after having pared back at the onset of the pandemic. More than 2.4 million Americans passed through airport security on Sunday, an increase of 10% from a year ago and more than triple the same day in 2020, according to the Transportation Security Administration. While a lost bag or a delay in accessing your belongings can sour an otherwise amazing trip, there's a silver lining: Travelers can, in many circumstances, get financial compensation from airlines when their bags go missing. There are also steps to take before flying to make the process easier. "Passengers do have recourse," said Sara Rathner, a travel expert at NerdWallet. Here's what to know if your checked luggage goes M.I.A. or comes back with a few dents.

Airlines must compensate passengers for lost bags

Per U.S. regulations, airlines must compensate passengers for lost, delayed or damaged luggage, up to a limit. If your bag is declared lost: The airline must compensate you for the bag's contents, subject to depreciation, up to a preset maximum. That maximum liability is $3,800 for domestic flights and about $1,800 for international flights, according to the Transportation Department. (Airlines can pay more but aren't required to.) The carrier must also refund any fees paid for checking the bag. Airlines are also on the hook for up to another $20,000 for a lost or damaged "assistive device" for a traveler's disability, including crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, hearing aids or prosthetics, for example.

Make the lost luggage desk your 'first port of call'

If the baggage carrousel is empty and you haven't reunited with your bag, talk to an airline employee before leaving the airport to file a baggage claim, according to travel experts. "For lost luggage, the first port of call has to be the airport's lost luggage desk to report the matter," said Aiden Freeborn, senior editor at travel site The Broke Backpacker. Airlines are responsible for locating a checked bag that doesn't arrive where and when it should. "In some cases, they may be able to locate where the item is and arrange for it to be forwarded," Freeborn said. "Unfortunately, this may mean waiting a few days, and having to return to the airport to collect it."

Airlines vary in terms of accepting liability and in turnaround times for claims, he added. The same advice applies to a delayed bag, a damaged bag or bag contents — file a report before leaving the airport. Relative to a damaged bag, the airline may be able to argue damage occurred after leaving the premises, experts said. After departing the airport, travelers should also file a complaint with the Transportation Department, according to Charlie Leocha, chairman of Travelers United, an advocacy group. The agency will forward your complaint to the airline, thereby helping put yours toward the top of the queue, he said.

How to pack to reduce your odds of a baggage mishap

There are things travelers can do before flying to reduce their chances or losing a bag — or decreasing any headaches that may result if they do, according to experts. Perhaps the most obvious — yet impactful — tip is to avoid checking a bag when possible. "Right now, if you could always travel with a carry-on; that's my No. 1 rule for you," Leocha said. Of course, that's not always possible. If you need to check a bag, consider booking a nonstop flight instead of a multi-leg trip (again, if possible) to eliminate any baggage errors that may accompany switching planes. If a layover is necessary, opt for a longer one to ensure there's enough time for your bags to transfer. Don't put anything valuable, like jewelry or camera equipment, in a checked bag: Those are unlikely to be covered if lost. It's also better to keep trip necessities like certain clothing or medical prescriptions in your carry-on, if those being delayed or lost would affect your health or make it impossible to enjoy your trip.