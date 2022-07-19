A Roth IRA conversion can be a big tax win when retirement portfolio loses value

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 27, 2022 in New York City.

As stocks dipped into bear market territory this year, investors in the know on retirement plan tax law might have made a smart move: convert retirement account assets to a Roth IRA. Indeed, more investors should understand how to take advantage of a Roth IRA when a retirement portfolio has declined in value.

Transferring funds from a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan into a Roth account can be beneficial over the long-term because the assets grow tax-free in a Roth account, whereas in a traditional account an investor owes the taxes at distribution time. However, you'll pay ordinary income tax rates on the amount converted, so consumers need to weigh out the associated costs as well as factor in other strategic-based decisions.

Here are three things to consider before making the move the next time a volatile market makes your retirement plan go down:

1. You pay less in taxes converting a portfolio that has declined

When the market is down, you'll pay less in taxes to convert your assets.

Beau Henderson, chief executive of RichLife Advisors in Gainesville, Ga., offered the hypothetical example of an investor in the 22% tax bracket who had $10,000 to convert at the end of last year. If the investor had converted at that time, she would have paid $2,200 on the conversation. Now though, because of market dips, the account might only be worth only $8,000, meaning she'd only pay $1,760 in taxes to convert.

More from Invest in You:

The ultimate retirement planning guide for 2022

3 ways retirees can better cope with inflation

How to buy more than $10K in government I bonds

Given the market fluctuation over the past several months, the strategy is clearly getting more attention. Notably, Roth conversions were up by 18% during the first quarter, compared with the same period last year, according to the most recent data available from Fidelity Investments.

This could be an especially good move if the investor is young, and has a long time horizon for her assets to grow. Having the assets in a Roth IRA protects against future tax increases and there's no requirement to take distributions starting at age 72, Henderson said.

2. Taxes may go up in the future

No one knows what the future holds, which makes the decision harder, but historically speaking we are in a relatively low tax environment and rates are likely to go up in the future, said Tyler Ozanne, senior financial advisor and principal of Probity Advisors in Dallas.

Converting now could be particularly compelling for young earners who aren't yet in their peak working years, given that their earnings and tax bracket are likely to increase. "The probability is definitely higher for someone who's young," he said.

Unless Congress votes to extend The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, rates will revert back after 2025 to what they were in 2017. That means, for instance, that the 12% tax rate would go back up to 15%, the 22% tax rate would revert back to 25%, and the 24% tax rate would return to 28%.