Why Amazon's three biggest deals ever were for a grocery chain, movie studio, and health care provider

Amazon still makes most of its revenue from orders placed through its online stores, and most of its profit from its cloud computing arm. Both of those businesses were built almost entirely in house.

But Amazon's largest acquisitions show the company is willing to buy growth in markets that are adjacent to its core competencies.

On Thursday, Amazon said it will buy One Medical for $3.9 billion, marking a major expansion of the company's move into health care. The primary care provider will join other Amazon health care offerings like its online pharmacy, telehealth services, and nascent diagnostics business.

Before One Medical, Amazon's two largest acquisitions ever were its $13.7 billion purchase of grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017 and its $8.45 billion purchase of film and television distributor MGM Studios last year.

These deals underscore how Amazon and other Silicon Valley giants like Google, Facebook, and Apple have transformed into "modern day conglomerates" in pursuit of continued growth from their already enormous bases, according to Emilie Feldman, a management professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

"What they're doing is a strategy in search of growth in adjacencies to this core area that might be a bit constrained in and of itself," said Feldman. "So e-commerce is e-commerce, but can we kind of search for niches that might be faster growing like health care, or can we accelerate our ability to get before people's eyeballs through ads or something like that through MGM."

"They need to get into new areas where they can find growth, and health care is ripe," agreed Lisa Phillips, a principal digital health analyst at Insider Intelligence. "With this acquisition here, they're saying we're in this to win it now."

Amazon also can't make acquisitions in its core markets, lest it risk angering regulators who are already eager to scrutinize its market power. Instead, the company has to buy big in areas where it has less of a presence, like healthcare or autonomous driving.