China fines Didi more than $1 billion for breaking data security laws

The app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the company logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021.

BEIJING — China's cybersecurity authority fined ride-hailing giant Didi Global on Thursday in apparent closure of a yearlong probe that prevented the company from adding new users.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said it fined Didi 8.026 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) after deciding the company violated China's network security law, data security law and personal information protection law.

The administration also fined two Didi executives 1 million yuan each.

Didi said in an online statement it accepted the cybersecurity regulators decision.

Didi did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The cybersecurity authority's announcement did not say whether the fine meant that Didi would soon be able to add new users or restore its presence on app stores in China.