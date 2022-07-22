Here's how to prepare for and thrive in a recession

A recession is defined as a significant economic decline that lasts more than a few months.

While experts are debating whether we're in a recession now, or if one is coming and when it will arrive, the question is: Are you prepared for what the future could hold?

Watch this video to learn steps you can take to recession-proof your finances.

More from Invest in You:

How this entrepreneur quit her job to now teach people how they can afford anything

Crypto is here. Are you ready?

This is why Americans can't manage their money

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an eight-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version, Dinero 101, click here.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.