Facebook's stumbling ad business lies at the center of Big Tech earnings week

The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022.

It's earnings palooza week for Big Tech, with the four most valuable U.S. companies plus Meta all reporting quarterly results.

Alphabet and Microsoft kick off the action on Tuesday, with Apple and Amazon wrapping things up on Thursday. Sandwiched in between them is Meta on Wednesday.

Investors in all five names are hurting this year as surging inflation, rising interest rates and fears of recession have hammered the tech sector. Within the mega-cap group, Meta has suffered the most, losing half its value as Facebook's struggling ad business has yet to show signs of a rebound.

When Meta reports second-quarter numbers, Wall Street will be looking closely for indications that growth is poised to return. It also needs to see improved trends when it comes to users, who have fled the company's apps in recent quarters in favor of rivals like TikTok.

"They're starting to get tired of it," said Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst at research firm Insider Intelligence. "Users are definitely gravitating towards other platforms or they're engaging with Facebook less, and when you start to see that happening in bigger and bigger quantities, that's when the advertisers really start to take notice."

Facebook is expected to show its first year-over-year revenue drop ever for the second quarter, and analysts are projecting mild acceleration in the third quarter with mid-single-digit growth. The mood in the mobile ad industry is dour headed into the report.