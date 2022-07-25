Tech

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian urge Instagram to stop copying TikTok

Jonathan Vanian@jonathanvanian
Key Points
  • Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian each have hundreds of millions of Instagram followers.
  • Jenner's previous criticism of Snapchat caused the shares of parent Snap to drop 7%.
Kylie Jenner on May 03, 2019 in New York City.
Pierre Suu | GC images | Getty Images

Celebrity sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized Instagram on Monday, urging the app to stop mimicking rival TikTok.

To their hundreds of millions of Instagram followers, Jenner and Kardashian posted a message that read, "Make Instagram Instagram Again."

"Strop trying to be tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends," the post said.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been pushing into short videos, a market that TikTok dominates in mobile.

Jenner and Kardashian are both highly influential in social media. In 2018, Jenner slammed the redesign of Instagram competitor Snapchat, causing parent company Snap's shares to drop 7 percent.

Meta shares were relatively flat in after-hours trading.

Instagram did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

