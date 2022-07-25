More Americans plan to tap Social Security retirement benefits early and continue working amid economic uncertainty, survey finds

Claiming Social Security retirement benefits early means locking in a lower benefit amount for life.

Yet a recent survey of U.S. adults ages 26 and up by Nationwide Retirement Institute found that claiming early is exactly what many Americans are planning to do.

The survey found 42% of respondents plan on filing for Social Security benefits early while continuing to work, up from 36% who said the same in 2021.

Among baby boomers, who are not currently receiving Social Security, 26% said they plan to file for benefits early while continuing to work. Meanwhile, 39% of baby boomers who are not receiving Social Security checks plan to start before their full retirement age.

The poll, which included 1,853 adults, was conducted between April and May.

Full retirement age is generally age 66 or 67, depending on the year in which someone was born. Yet just 13% of survey respondents correctly identified the age when they will be eligible to receive 100% of the benefits they've earned.

Claiming early does have its disadvantages.

Those who claim retirement benefits at the earliest possible age of 62 may see a benefit reduction of as much as 30%, according to the Social Security Administration.

Additionally, some of their benefits may be withheld if they work before full retirement age. The survey found 54% of respondents are aware of this reduction.