Enphase sees strong solar growth in Europe as natural gas prices soar

Enphase Energy's second-quarter results were boosted by strong growth out of Europe as soaring natural gas prices prompt consumers to go solar.

Shares of the company, which supplies solar energy components and battery systems, jumped more than 9% during extended trading Tuesday after Enphase beat revenue estimates for the second quarter.

Here's how Enphase did versus analysts' expectations, as compiled by Refinitiv:

Earnings : $1.07 per share, adjusted

: $1.07 per share, adjusted Revenue: $530 million vs. $505 million expected

Europe was a key growth area, with revenue from the region jumping 69% quarter over quarter led by Germany and the Netherlands.

Currently the U.S. makes up roughly 80% of Enphase's revenue. But CEO Badri Kothandaraman sees that changing fast.

"Maybe in two years from today, that number will get closer to 50/50," he told CNBC, with Europe accounting for the bulk of international revenue.

This growth opportunity comes as Europe scrambles to rejigger its energy system in a bid to move away from Russian fuel.