YouTube has 'obvious math' problem as growth slows dramatically from pandemic highs

Throughout the pandemic, YouTube was one of Google's main economic engines, benefiting from a surge in video consumption from people stuck at home trying to stay entertained.

All that growth has morphed into a challenge for Google, as the company now faces tough year-over-year comparisons at the very moment that advertisers are pulling back on spending due to concerns about the economy.

Alphabet reported weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings on Tuesday, and the most glaring disappointment came from YouTube. Revenue increased just 4.8% from a year earlier to $7.34 billion, trailing analysts' estimates of $7.52 billion, according to StreetAccount.

It's the slowest rate of expansion for YouTube since Alphabet began breaking out the video unit's sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. A year ago, revenue jumped 84%, and the only prior quarter that's seen single-digit growth was the second period of 2020, when sales rose just 5.8% as marketers paused spending in the early weeks of the pandemic.

On Tuesday's earnings call, Alphabet executives emphasized the hefty comps from a year ago. Seven times they used the word "lapping" or "lapped" to describe what they were up against compared to 2021, to try and soothe investor concerns over the longer-term trends.

"The modest year-on-year growth rate primarily reflects lapping the uniquely strong performance in the second quarter of 2021," CFO Ruth Porat said on the call. She later said that "time will get us through the lapping."

But there are other difficulties for YouTube. As became clear when Snap reported horrendous quarterly results last week, economic uncertainty is leading brands to be more cautious in how they allocate their advertising dollars.