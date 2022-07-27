'Jeopardy!' locks in hosting deals for Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings

Mayim Bialik attends Marvel Studios "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on May 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have signed deals to split hosting duties for "Jeopardy!," according to a statement from executive producer Michael Davies.

The two had been acting as hosts on an interim basis. The deal also ends the tumultuous competition to succeed longtime host Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020.

Bialik, a neuroscientist and actor best known for her roles on "Blossom" and "The Big Bang Theory," was named host alongside Mike Richards in August 2021. Richards, who was an executive producer on the show, was ousted from the role soon after for insensitive statements and multiple discrimination lawsuits against him.