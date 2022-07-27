Watch: Fed Chair Powell speaks after the central bank raises rates by three-quarters of a point

BlackRock's Rick Rieder said he anticipates the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 0.75 percentage point Wednesday and two more rate hikes may be in the cards before the central bank stops.

The central bank is widely expected to announce a 75 basis point rate hike on Wednesday afternoon. (1 basis point equals 0.01%)

"I think the implications will be that you go to 50 in September, and then I quite frankly think markets have gotten to a place, which I think is right, that they're going to maybe do another 25 and I think that's it," said Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock

He added that what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says at his press briefing on Wednesday afternoon will be key.

"The thing is watch what they do, not what they say," Rieder said. "I've got to watch more what they say than what they do. Meaning, I don't think the 75 or the statement are going to be that interesting. And I think they have to tone down the economic section of the statement. But I think what he says will be more important than the 75 in that the data is not ambiguous to the slowdown."

Read more here.

­-Darla Mercado, Patti Domm