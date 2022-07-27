The Mega Millions jackpot has now surged to $1.02 billion. Here's the tax bill if you win

The Mega Millions jackpot just won't quit.

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, the top prize has surged to $1.02 billion for Friday night's drawing. It marks the fourth time a lottery jackpot has crossed the $1 billion mark.

While the chance of a single ticket hitting the motherlode is roughly 1 in 302.5 million, there's always a guaranteed winner: Uncle Sam.

More from Personal Finance:

Millennials’ average net worth doubled during pandemic

Social media 'FOMO' drives bad spending habits

This withdrawal strategy can help retirees stretch savings

Whether the windfall is taken as an annuity of 30 payments over 29 years or as an immediate, reduced cash lump sum, taxes end up taking a big bite out of any winnings.

For this $1.02 billion jackpot, the cash option — which most winners choose — is $602.5 million. A mandatory 24% federal tax withholding on that amount would reduce your winnings by $144.6 million.

However, because the top federal marginal tax rate is 37% — which applies to income above $539,900 as a single taxpayer or $647,850 for married couples filing jointly — you could expect to owe more at tax time.